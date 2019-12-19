Lapeer County woman wins $450,000 on Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' show

(12/19/2019) - Christmas will be a little merrier for a Lapeer County woman who won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show.

Kimberly Lewis-Baer, 44, spun the prize wheel on the show hosted by former Detroit Pistons player John Salley. She said the prize is life-changing for her.

"When I saw the wheel stop on $450,000, all I could think was, 'Oh my gosh this is really happening,'" said Lewis-Baer. "Winning this money means everything. It is truly life-changing."

She plans to spend some of the winnings on a vacation to a warm climate and on a new truck for her husband.

Lewis-Baer was picked in a random drawing to appear on "The Big Spin" show. The final drawing to select five lottery players for the show is scheduled for Jan. 2 and players have to register their codes by Dec. 31.

"The Big Spin" is an instant game from the Michigan Lottery offering prizes of $10 to $1 million. Hill and four other players were selected to appear on "The Big Spin" show by a random drawing after entering their non-winning instant game tickets.

"The Big Spin" wheel offers prizes of $100,000 to $2 million.

The Michigan Lottery says Big Spin instant game players have won more than $14 million and tickets with prizes worth $61 million remain, including three $1 million top prizes.