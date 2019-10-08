Lapeer man accused of sharing child pornography with Illinois resident

LAPEER (WJRT) (10/8/2019) - A Lapeer man is facing eight child sex abuse charges.

Police arrested 26-year-old Dylan Robert Underwood and he was arraigned last week on the following charges:
-- Two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
-- Two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
-- Four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Underwood was arrested after police in Batavia, Illinois, told the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit that he was sharing child pornography online with a resident there.

Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.

 