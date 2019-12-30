Lapeer man fatally shot at Clark gas station during dispute, police say

(12/30/2019) - A 33-year-old Lapeer man died Monday after he was shot during a dispute at the Clark gas station.

Lapeer police found the victim lying unresponsive outside the gas station at 252 S. Main St. when they arrived around 7:15 a.m.

Michigan State Police attempting life-saving measures at the scene before he was rushed to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a dispute with a 34-year-old man, who fired shots as the argument escalated. Lapeer police arrested the 34-year-old and he remained in the Lapeer County Jail.

Authorities are planning an autopsy for the 33-year-old victim, who has not been identified. The investigation was continuing on Monday.