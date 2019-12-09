Lapeer provisioning center opening Friday under national marijuana brand

(12/9/2019) - A Lapeer County businessman is opening a new medical marijuana provisioning center opening Friday in Lapeer with backing from a national brand.

Shango Lapeer is opening to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at 224 E. Genesee St. The 1,100-square-foot provisioning center will feature marijuana flower, concentrates, edibles and accessories from select national brands.

The first 50 patrons will receive a Shango T-shirt and hat. Everyone who visits the center on Friday also will receive raffle tickets for a drawing to win paraphernalia and other prizes.

Shango Lapeer is part of a multi-state operation aligned with the national Shango brand. Andy Shango, who owns wholesale distributor RYO Packing and Distribution of Imlay City, is opening the Lapeer center.

The national Shango brand is owned by Brandon Rexroad.

“This partnership is a natural,” Andy Shango said. “I’ve had strong ties to this community since we opened the North End Meat Market in downtown Lapeer way back in 1979. Meeting each other was a matter of fate and now we are ready to begin building a heavy Shango presence in the Michigan cannabis marketplace.”

The national Shango brand has operations in Oregon, Nevada and Michigan with ambitious expansion plans in Arizona, California and Missouri. Shango hopes to become America's first national cannabis brand.

Shango Lapeer will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.