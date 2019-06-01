Lapeer's mayor officially steps down

(06/01/19) - Lapeer Mayor William Sprague's resignation is effective today.

"It was a personal decision. I wasn't looking for a job, and an opportunity presented itself. I just had to do the right thing for me and my family, so it was tough as you can tell," William Sprague said.

ABC12 caught up with him at the annual Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Lapeer Monday where he was also honored.

He'll keep his home in Lapeer but says he will be traveling a lot.]

Sprague, was mayor since 2006, is taking a job in the private sector.

The Lapeer City Commission will appoint a new mayor Monday to serve until November when voters take to the polls.

The new mayor will serve the remainder of Sprague's term through 2021.