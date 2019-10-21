Large fight leads to deadly shooting in Flint, police say

(10/21/2019) - Flint police responding to a large fight on the city's south side found the body of a man shot to death late Saturday.

The fight broke out in the 200 block of East Eddington Street around 10:45 p.m. Responding officers found a man's body in the side yard of a residence, according to the Flint Police Department.

The victim was not identified Monday and investigators have not provided any suspect information.

Police say numerous people and vehicles fled the area as they arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.