Late September heat wave, a look back at a record setting 2017

September 2017 will go down as the year the mercury soared into the 90s for six days in a row at the end of the month. A time of year when the average highs are only in the upper 60s.

Both Flint and the Tri-Cities not only topped the 90 degree mark, but actually set record highs for six consecutive days starting September 21st, 2017. In the middle of the heat wave, highs were as high as 95-96 degrees.

Ironically, the hottest temperatures of the entire year occurred during this stretch. Meaning the hottest weather of the year was actually in Autumn.

Additionally, it was the fourth longest stretch of record highs on record for Flint and the second hottest for the Tri-Cities. Areas as far north as Alpena and Traverse City hit as high as 95 degrees!

To put it into further perspective, the southwest United States was experiencing a big cool down. Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles were only in the 70s and 80s!