Late doctor accused in U of M sex abuse scandal has ties to Flint Schools

(02/27/20) - A now deceased sports doctor, who is at the center of sex abuse allegations at the University of Michigan, has ties to Mid-Michigan.

ABC12 received a tip about a possible connection and reached out to Flint Public Schools.

In a statement sent to ABC12 News, Superintendent Derrick Lopez confirmed that someone named Robert E. Anderson was once an employee of the district.

However, it's not clear exactly what his role was because his personnel records were expunged four decades ago.

ABC12 archives show Anderson worked at U of M from 1968 until 2003.

The district says it takes these allegations seriously and anyone with information about Anderson should contact law enforcement.

Here's the entire statement from Lopez:

“The district is aware of deeply disturbing allegations against a late physician who worked with schools and universities around the state. While we can confirm an individual named Robert E. Anderson was once an employee of the district, we do not have information about his employment history. Four decades ago, all personnel records were expunged after a certain period of time as part of routine record-keeping practices for the handling of confidential information. We take our responsibility to the health and safety of students – past and present – very seriously, so we encourage anyone with information regarding this matter to contact local law enforcement.”