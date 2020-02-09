Latest: Accumulating snow expected in Mid-Michigan Sunday

(2/9/2020) - The forecast continues to call for a round of light to moderate accumulating snow during the afternoon on Sunday.

The storm system that the ABC 12 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking is now moving into western Michigan, as of Sunday morning.

This system is expected to bring snow into Mid-Michigan during the early afternoon, from west to east.

Once the snow begins, it will last for several hours and could be heavy at times. There is also the possibility of the snow mixing in with some rain along the I-69 corridor during the evening.

As for total accumulations, the forecast is calling for more snow across western and northern Michigan, with slightly less totals near I-69. A general 2-4 inches of snow is expected for the Thumb and along the I-69 corridor. North of Saginaw Bay could see slightly higher totals of 3-5 inches of snow.

Regardless of total accumulation, roads will be snow covered and slick during the evening and overnight hours.

Stay with the ABC 12 First Alert Weather Team for more updates as this system moves through.