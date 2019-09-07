Law Enforcement Torch Run events happening across Mid-Michigan

(09/07/19) - It is Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) week, and hte goal is to raise awareness for Special Olympics Michigan Athletes.

Law enforcement, corrections personnel and the entire community come together to support the athletes.

Donations will also be made at more than 600 local Subway restaurants this month to help promote active lifestyles for nearly 23,000 Michigan athletes.

In mid-Michigan, community runs are happening in Bay City (Veterans Memorial Park), Flint (UM-Flint) at 4 this afternoon and in Caro (Michigan State Police Caro Post) at 1:30 p.m.

