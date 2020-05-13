Law enforcement, Whitmer urge peace & responsibility ahead of Thursday's protest in Lansing

(05/13/20) - Governor Whitmer addressed another planned protest Wednesday afternoon during an update about the state's response to the coronavirus.

“I believe that if there is a reason to issue a ticket that they’re prepared to do that," Whitmer said.

Her comments came on the same day that Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper called for safety should the protest take place at 9 a.m. Thursday as scheduled.

Earlier this week Nessel told our Detroit affiliate WXYZ-TV that her office is investigating credible threats to government officials and law enforcement.

RELATED: AG investigates 'credible threats' to state officials as Capitol gun ban considered

Weeks of Whitmer’s stay home order prompted protests at the Capitol on April 15 and again on April 30. Protesters say their rights are being infringed upon because coronavirus has had little impact in their communities. Images of people carrying military assault weapons on Capitol grounds sparked heated debate and placed national attention on the Great Lakes State. State Democrats also called for a gun ban on Capitol grounds as a result. The Confederate flag and other offensive signs were also hoisted during the demonstrations.

With another protest, this one planned by Michigan United for Liberty, MSP released a series of videos Wednesday about safety measures the public should take.

The videos encourage people to wear a face covering and adhere to six feet social distancing if attending the protest. The videos also address the state’s open carry law.

“If you decide to exercise that right, make sure you are not brandishing that weapon in any manner, shape or form, and that is holding it in a manner or waving it or pointing it at someone that inflicts fear on a reasonable person," said Lt. D. Robinson.

RELATED: Michigan Capitol Commission to further study gun ban

MSP is working closely with the Michigan Attorney General's Office and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office to make sure the protests are peaceful and violence free amid reports of threats.

The governor made this request of those who descend on the Capitol.

“I don’t particularly want to see people congregating period. We know that that contributes to spread. But if people are going to come down and demonstrate, do it in a responsible way. That’s what we ask," Whitmer said.

GOP leadership has denounced the reported threats of violence.

RELATED: Police planning larger presence for Michigan Capitol protest set for Thursday

As for enforcement of the safety measures at the demonstration, MSP says they’re looking for voluntary compliance and will treat each violation on a case by case basis.

ABC12 asked Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi about the threats. He said, "We can't provide details, but I can say that we take every threat seriously and will continue to monitor the situation with our partners in law enforcement."