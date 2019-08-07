Law enforcement hosts National Night Out

(08/06/19) - Millions of neighbors across the country participate on the first Tuesday in August.

It's a day full of Family-fun activities like K9 and JAWS of Life Demonstration, dunk tanks, and inflatables.

It's National Night Out, and the point is simple.

"We do a lot of things with the community now. We're trying to be more transparent. As I say, we're trying to be 20/20 in 2020," John Chisa said. Chisa is a Flint Township Community Resource Officer.

Officer Chisa says an approach like this would make our neighborhoods safer. At the Neighborhood Watch area, residents could fill out a form with their name, number, and list of concerns.

The police department hopes this offers an open line of communication that doesn't end after tonight.

"We want to make sure to get more eyes and ears throughout the neighborhoods within Flint Township and surrounding areas, which is going to help bring crime down. If you're seeing something, but not saying something, that's not going to solve anything," Flint Township resident Melissa Krakker said.

To gain that trust from the community, the police department needs citizens to see them somewhere besides their rear view mirror.

"Just to show that we're every day people just like them. We go home and do the same things and like the same things they like. We're just normal people. We're just doing a job just like they go to work and do a job," Chisa said.

More importantly, they need to instill a different perspective from an early start.

"Some kids are afraid of them like, 'Oh no, it's a police officer!' but they're actually really nice. Some of my friends are afraid of them, and I'm like, 'No, they're nice. They're here to help,'" 12-year-old, Jewel Fenner said.

Flint Township was one of 91 sites across Michigan participating in National Night Out.