Law firm gives $2 million small business loan back to the government

(5/13/2020) - The Paycheck Protection Program was meant for small businesses to stay a float during this pandemic by giving them money for their payroll.

The first round of funding saw $350 billion disappear in couple weeks, so another $310 billion was added to the federal program.

But a loophole in the system saw major corporations such as Potbelly and Ruth Chris receive $10 million taking money away from other small businesses that needed it more.

"I definitely looked at the bigger corporations and said they don't need the money," said Michael Morse, owner of Mike Morse Law Firm.

Morse says his firm, which specializes in auto cases, received $2 million dollars from the PPP program.

After getting the funding, Morse said he looked at bigger picture and decided to return the money to the government.

"While were still in uncertain times, roads are still closed, 80% of the drivers are still off the road, we looked at our cash reserves," said Morse. "So I made the decision with my team that it would be better to give it back to allow other businesses to stay open."

When asked if giving back the funding would lead to employee cutbacks, Morse says it won't.

"That's the plan. And there is a risk, I don't know how long the governor is going to keep our state closed. If it goes on two, three, five more months and people aren't driving and the courts aren't open; I don't know what might happen. I may wish I kept the money."

Morse is encouraging other companies who are in his position to do the same.

"I challenge companies and law firms out there who don't need the money to give it back," said Morse. "Look if they can get bank loans in other ways because banks are giving out money pretty cheaply right now."