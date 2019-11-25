Law firm offering free rides home from bar Wednesday evening

(11/25/2019) - A Detroit law firm is offering free rides home on Wednesday for bar-goers who got too inebriated to drive.

Christensen Law is continuing its "Safe Ride Home" program by offering to reimburse anyone who uses a taxi or ride sharing service. The law firm has offered the program for four years on holidays with high rates of drunken driving.

The program is open to anyone in Macomb, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Bay, Kent or Genesee counties -- and one-way rides must start and end in those counties.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell supports the program. Since 2015, more than 2,000 rides home haven reimbursed.

The offer is valid from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. Riders must use a licensed taxicab company or ridesharing service, such as Uber or Lyft, to receive a reimbursement of up to $25.

Riders have until midnight on Saturday to send a copy of their ride receipt and driver's license to Christensen Law.

Call Christensen Law at 248-213-4900 for more information.