Law requires Michigan drivers to clear snow off vehicles before hitting roads

(11/13/2019) - Driving in snow and ice can be dangerous enough, but police say drivers who don't brush off their vehicles make it even worse.

That's why drivers who don't clear snow and ice off their vehicles could get in real trouble. Michigan has a law making it illegal to drive with snow on the roof of a vehicle.

The reason? Visibility.

Police say snow blowing off vehicles can cause near whiteout conditions for drivers behind them.

Drivers also need to clean off their tail lights, headlights and windows before hitting the road.