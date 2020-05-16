Law school students to help with legal issues around virus

(5/16/20) - Law school students at the University of Michigan are helping local groups with legal issues around the coronavirus.

Community groups and lawyers are encouraged to submit projects for free assistance.

The Michigan Law COVID Corps has about 200 law students and is recognized as an official pro bono project by the law school. It's organized into task forces focused on workers’ rights, small business support, housing rights, voting rights and more.

Founder Maiya Moncino says most law students don’t know much about the science of viruses, but they do know things about unemployment insurance, eviction proceedings and civil rights.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

