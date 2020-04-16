Lawmaker introduces bill to reduce governor's authority during emergencies

(4/16/2020) - A Southeast Michigan lawmaker is introducing legislation that would reduce the governor's authority during an emergency and empower the Legislature more.

State Rep. Jason Sheppard, a Republican from Temperance, created the bills in reaction to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus State of Emergency.

He said her actions and orders go beyond the scope of her statutory authority by instituting regulations that are far more restrictive than other states.

“The governor is playing with people’s constitutional rights,” Sheppard said. “She has stripped residents of their property rights by prohibiting travel from one residence to another. In addition, the governor has interfered with commerce by prohibiting Michiganians from purchasing certain goods.”

His bills would reduce the governor's authority to declare an emergency to 14 days. After that, the Legislature would have to review the situation and confirm or deny the State of Emergency.

The legislation also would reduce violations of emergency orders to a civil infraction. They are currently subject to misdemeanor charges now.

“As elected representatives of the people, we have a responsibility to constantly review the situation and make adjustments when necessary to protect the rights of residents and prevent overreach during future states of emergency,” Sheppard said.

House Bills 5708-10 were referred to the House Government Operations Committee, which Sheppard chairs.