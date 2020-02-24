Lawmaker proposes legalizing self-serve beer and wine dispensers in Michigan

(2/24/2020) - Imagine a self-serve pop machine, but with beer and wine instead.

It could be a reality in Michigan under a new plan introduced by Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township

If passed, bar and restaurant owners would be able to install self-serve dispensers, meaning people could pour their own beer or wine in certain limited quantities.

“We need to be mindful of the growth of the craft beer industry in Michigan and respond to the demands of the marketplace,” Wakeman said. “Our state should join the vast majority of other states that allow for this type of safe technology to provide increased flexibility for business owners and variety for consumers.”

The bill will be formally read tomorrow and is expected to move to a House committee for consideration.