Lawmaker seeking permanent liquor license for Central Michigan University event center

(10/3/2019) - The John G. Kulhavi Events Center at Central Michigan University would be eligible for a permanent liquor license with legislation being discussed in Lansing.

State Rep. Roger Hauck testified in support of his plan Thursday before the House Regulatory Reform Committee.

State laws allow liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages for conference centers operated by college and university governing boards. However, the Kulhavi Events Center is not designated as a conference center.

Hauck wants the facility's designation changed to become a conference center so CMU can utilize it more without having to seek special liquor licenses for specific events.

“Rather than be limited to a few licenses per year, this would give the university much more flexibility to host a wider variety of events such as fundraisers, banquets, weddings, award ceremonies and business conferences,” he said.

If approved, the liquor license could only be used to provide alcohol for special events. CMU would not be allowed to open a bar for students on campus.