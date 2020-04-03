Lawmaker wants Michigan to let golf courses reopen during pandemic

(4/3/2020) - A state representative wants golfers to continue hitting the links in Michigan for exercise and recreation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf courses have been designated as non-essential businesses under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, meaning they are not allowed to open. Courses are allowed to mow and maintain their property, however.

But State Rep. Graham Filler, a Republican from DeWitt, believes golf would be an excellent form of exercise during the pandemic while easily following social distancing guidelines.

He sent Whitmer a letter asking her to allow golf courses to reopen if they agree to follow social distancing by keeping people at least six feet apart at all times. He pointed out that governors in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and New York are allowing golf courses to remain open.

“With tens of thousands of employees and endless opportunities for exercise and outdoor recreation, Michigan’s golf courses are not only a wonderful resource for the state, but also uniquely situated to allow for outdoor leisure activity while allowing participants to stay safe and physically separated,” Filler wrote.

Some rules golf courses could consider to follow social distancing guidelines include one person per cart, sanitation practices for carts, scheduling all tee times in advance and prohibiting people from touching common surfaces, such as flagsticks.

Like all restaurants in Michigan, golf courses and country clubs could offer takeout and delivery dining options only, Filler said.

“Golf is a pastime that would allow families who are feeling stir-crazy at home to get outside, be active and enjoy themselves while still staying a safe distance away from others,” Filler said. “It’s really no different than hiking, biking or jogging through a local park."