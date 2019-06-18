Lawmaker wants warning labels on marijuana sold in Michigan

(6/18/2019) - A state lawmaker from West Michigan wants recreational and medical marijuana sold in Michigan to include warning labels for pregnant mothers.

State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the harmful effects marijuana can have on babies when their pregnant mothers use it.

He wants the state to require warning labels similar to what is required on alcohol and tobacco sold in the United States.

“The use of cigarettes and alcohol is trending down in pregnant women, but the use of marijuana among pregnant women is trending up,” Albert said. “A warning label would better inform parents about the dangers of exposing their children to marijuana.”

He cited preliminary research showing marijuana use by pregnant mothers can lead to low birth weight and negatively affect brain development. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advise against marijuana use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

Albert said studies show half of women who regularly use marijuana continue during pregnancy and 5 percent of women in the U.S. say they used marijuana while pregnant.

“With marijuana use becoming more widely accepted, the public’s perception of danger has gone down,” Albert said. “We must do more to inform the public and protect unborn and newborn babies from exposure to harmful marijuana products.”

House Bills 4126 and 4127 remain under consideration by the House Judiciary Committee. They have to pass the committee, full House and Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign them into law.

