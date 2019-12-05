Lawmakers request state of emergency to help lakefront land owners with erosion

(12/5/2019) - Michigan lawmakers are seeking a state of emergency along the Lake Michigan shoreline to help land owners dealing with severe erosion.

A group of Republican and Democrat lawmakers sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a letter Thursday asking her to declare the emergency, which would allow more state resources to help lakefront residents.

A state of emergency also allows Whitmer to ask for federal assistance.

Near-record water levels and high waves from significant storms this fall have caused serious erosion, putting dozens of lakefront homes at risk. Municipalities also are worried about potential damage to infrastructure.

“What we’re witnessing along the lakeshore has been truly heartbreaking,” said State Rep. Bradley Slagh, a Republican from Zeeland. “Homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed by the effects of wind and water. Even state parks and local roadways have been tremendously impacted by the brunt of rising water levels of Lake Michigan.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and 10 other lawmakers also signed the letter to Whitmer.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy already has sped up the process for homeowners to get permits to install shoreline barriers. But Slagh said the damage already has been done.

“Mother Nature has taken her toll on thousands of Michigan families,” he said. “We’re calling on the governor to declare an emergency and provide more state resources to address this situation and help all of those affected.”