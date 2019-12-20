Lawmakers vote to raise smoking and vaping age to 21

(12/20/19) - A new attempt to slow young people down from smoking has cleared the Senate and makes its way to President Trump's desk.

The Tobacco Free Youth Act, introduced by Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and TIm Kaine (D-VA), raises the federal age for buying all tobacco products to 21.

The bill includes vape devices and e-cigarettes as well.

"If the age is 21 we're going to abide by those laws and make sure they're upheld here -- hoping that other people in the area can also abide by that law and maintain that standard," Christian Casteel said.

Casteel is the manager of InLine Vape on Hill Road in Grand Blanc. He feels like this rule change is fair -- compared to others that have impacted business in recent months, like the governor's proposed ban on flavored nicotine vaping products.

"The ban came out roughly about three weeks to a month after we opened. It did affect us," Casteel said.

While raising the smoking age may impact his business, he doesn't feel like the vaping industry is being singled out.

"By holding all the products within the tobacco field in one standard it kind of creates an equal playing field in that aspect," Casteel said. "If one version -- vape -- is being held to a certain standard, tobacco should be held to a certain standard as well."

The bill has received bipartisan support. Those in favor say it would help curb youth smoking and vaping which has spiked in the last year.

However, anti-smoking activists say the bill doesn't go far enough because it failed to ban flavored vaping products.

The federal law would force states to enact laws raising their age limit to 21 or risk losing millions in federal substance abuse grants starting in 2021.