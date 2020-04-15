Lawsuit accuses Gov. Whitmer of violating constitutional rights with orders

(4/15/2020) - Four people are suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

The lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the governor of violating the plaintiffs' constitutional rights.

A couple that lives in Oakland County is suing because they're not allowed to drive home from their cabin in Sanilac County.

Another plaintiff owns a lawn care company. He claims the order violates the Fifth Amendment by forcing him to sacrifice his property rights without compensation.

The last person who is suing said he is not allowed to visit his long-time girlfriend because they don't live together.

Whitmer issued the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on March 23 and extended it on April 9. The order requires most residents to stay home except for essential purposes, such as obtaining food or medicine.

The order led hundreds of businesses to close statewide and more than 1 million people in Michigan to seek unemployment benefits.

Republicans are asking Whitmer to loosen the restrictions for some activities, including golf, lawn care, landscaping and boating.