Lawsuit accuses Mark David Latunski of holding New York man prisoner in 2019

(6/12/2020) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon last year.

The lawsuit filed by a New York man alleges Mark David Latunski held him prisoner in his home.

Marko Law filed the lawsuit on behalf of James Carleson, alleging that he traveled from New York to Michigan for a consensual encounter in 2019.

Carlsen stayed with Latunski at his residence on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township, but Carlsen said he was held against his will with locks, chains and leather straps.

According to the lawsuit, Carlsen was able to cut himself loose from the straps, get his cell phone and escape from the home to call 911.

Latunski is accused of murdering and dismembering 25-year-old Bacon in December 2019. In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled Latunski was not competent to stand trial at this time.

Latunski's attorney has requested a criminal responsibility evaluation to determine if he was sane at the time Bacon was murdered. That cannot happen until Latunski is found competent to stand trial.

Latunski was ordered to receive mental health treatment at the Center for Forensic Psychology near Ypsilanti.