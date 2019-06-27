Lawsuit by attorney general seeks to shut down Enbridge Line 5 under Mackinac

(6/27/2019) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit to shut down the 66-year-old dual oil pipelines running under the Straits of Mackinac.

It was the same day she also sought to dismiss pipeline operator Enbridge's request for a ruling on the legality of a deal it struck last year with former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder to put replacement pipes in a tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Nessel says the Line 5 pipes pose an "unacceptable risk" to the Great Lakes and she moved after it became clear talks between Enbridge and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stalled.

The pipelines are part of Enbridge's Line 5, which carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)