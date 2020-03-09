Lawsuit hits the net as court rules in tennis dispute

(3/9/2020) - The Michigan appeals court has ruled against a former high school student who sued after being injured during tennis practice.

Bradley Trecha suffered severe injuries when a ball hit by a teammate struck him in the eye at practice at Fenton High School in 2016.

Trecha sued Brenden Remillard, who didn't look before hitting a ball out of frustration after losing a practice match. Trecha accused his teammate of negligence or gross negligence.

The appeals court says Remillard's actions were “ill-advised” but they don't add up to a "willful indifference to harm."

