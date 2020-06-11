Lawsuit over chalking tires to enforce parking limits in Saginaw tossed again

(6/11/2020) - Cities and municipalities might once again be allowed to chalk tires as a way to enforce parking limits.

Last year, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Saginaw's use of chalk to mark tires for monitoring how long people were parked was likely unconstitutional.

The lawsuit brought by a Saginaw woman was then sent back to a federal judge in Bay City, who has now dismissed the lawsuit once again. The case is being appealed to the U.S. Circuit Court a second time.

From 2014 to 2017, Alison Taylor received 15 parking tickets. Saginaw issued these tickets after chalking her tires to keep track of how long she parked.

Taylor's attorney, Philip Ellison, said that's unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches.

Since last year's ruling, Saginaw parking officials no longer chalk tires for parking enforcement.