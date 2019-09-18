Layoffs possible at Nexteer Automotive amid strike at General Motors

(9/18/2019) - Layoffs are possible at General Motors supplier Nexteer Automotive as a strike nears the end of its third day.

United Auto Workers Local 699, which represents workers at Nexteer's sprawling Saginaw-area plant, posted a statement on Facebook saying the company "must temporarily reduce our workforce in the coming days."

The post doesn't reference a specific number of layoffs or when they would be made. The layoffs are a result of a production slowdown at GM during the strike.

The union statement says Nexteer hopes to return to full production "as quickly as possible" when the strike resolved.

Across the border in Ontario, GM laid off about 1,200 workers from a factory that assembles pickup trucks in Oshawa, according to the Associated Press. Those layoffs are temporary and related to the strike.

The strike started at midnight Monday when 49,000 United Auto Workers members walked out of 55 factories and parts warehouses nationwide.

They are fighting for better pay, benefits and a path for thousands of temporary workers to reach full seniority.