Lead found in drinking water of some Hampton Township homes

(06/17/19) - Hampton Township hosted an informational meeting after lead was detected in the drinking water of eight homes.

Township officials, including the Department of Public Works, as well as representatives from the Bay County Health Department, Bay Area Water Treatment Plant, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy were on hand to answer questions at the Monday night meeting.

Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said right now they're trying to idenfity potential sources. "First things first is determine whether or not you might be at risk, and that's really determined by the age of their home and whether or not there is a lead service line going into the home. Other considerations to have is the type of plumbing," he said.

The township reports it has just under 3,000 customers on its water system. Workers with the DPW have made contact with around 300 homeowners, resulting in 23 homes being identified as having lead service lines.

The township said eight of those homes have lead levels above the acceptable state limit. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to learn more about the township's testing.

Unlike other water issues, boiling water will not eliminate lead. "If you have a known source of lead in your water, boiling water is not going to work, but the best measures are proactive," Strasz said.

Here are some suggestions from health officials on reducing your exposure to lead in your water:

1. Run your water to flush out lead. The more time water has been sitting in your home's pipes, the more lead it may contain. Therefore, if your water has not been used for several hours, run the water before using it for drinking or cooking. This flushes lead-containing water from the pipes. If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature. If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from both the interior building plumbing and the lead service line. Additional flushing may be required for homes that have been vacant or have a longer service line. Your water utility can help you determine if longer flushing times are needed.

2. Use cold water for drinking and cooking. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more easily into hot water.

3. Use cold water for preparing baby formula. Do not use water from the hot water tap to make baby formula. If you have a lead service line, consider using bottled water or a filter certified to reduce lead to prepare baby formula.

4. Do not boil water to remove lead. Boiling water will not reduce lead levels.

5. Consider using a filter to reduce lead in drinking water. Some options include a pour-through pitcher or faucet-mount systems. Read packaging to find a filter that meets NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for the reduction of lead. If the label does not specifically mention lead reduction, check the Performance Data Sheet included with the device. Be sure to maintain and replace the filter device in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions to protect water quality.

6. Consider purchasing bottled water. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates bottled water. The bottled water standard for lead is 5 ppb.

7. Get your child tested. Contact your local health department or healthcare provider to find out how you can get your child tested for lead if you are concerned about exposure. The phone number for the Bay County Health Department is 989-895-4006.

8. Identify older plumbing fixtures that likely contain lead. Older faucets, fittings, and valves sold before 2014 may contain higher levels of lead, even if marked "lead-free." Faucets, fittings, and valves sold after January 2014 are required to meet a more restrictive "lead-free" definition but may still contain up to 0.25 percent lead. When purchasing new plumbing materials, it is important to look for materials that are certified to meet NSF standard 61. The EPA prepared a brochure that explains the various markings that can indicate that materials meet the new "lead free" definition: https://nepis.epa.gov/Exe/ZyPDF.cgi?Dockey=P100LVYK.txt.

9. Clean your aerator. The aerator on the end of your faucet is a screen that will catch debris. This debris could include particulate lead. The aerator should be removed at least every six months to rinse out any debris.

10. Test your water for lead. Call us at 989-893-7541 to find out how to get your water tested for lead. The first step would be to schedule a visit to your home with a Hampton Township employee who will evaluate your risk for lead based on your service line material and home plumbing. If your home is found to have a higher risk for lead, you will have the opportunity to join our lead and copper sampling program. If you would prefer to skip the site visit and sample yourself, we can give you information on how to do this.