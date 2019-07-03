Lee Iacocca leaves major imprint on auto industry, Back to the Bricks founder says

(7/3/2019) - "He will be missed," Back to the Bricks Founder Al Hatch said.

Lee Iacocca died Tuesday night at his home in Bel Air, California. He was 94.

Iacocca first made a name for himself working with the Ford Motor Company. He helped develop a vehicle still popular today, the Ford Mustang.

"I can remember it very well," Hatch said. "I was 20 at the time when he introduced the first mustang, the 64. And, it was only available with a 6 cylinder; and, it was an immediate hit. It was the right size, the market was ready for something like that!"

Hatch explained Iacocca was smart, he knew what the public wanted.

"he had a run in with the Ford family and they let him go. And he had his vision where Ford should go; and obviously, the family had different plans and they no longer required his services. And, he moved on to Chrysler at the right time - when they were really struggling," Hatch explained.

Iacocca soon became known as the man who saved Chrysler, leading them out of financial ruin in the late 70s.

There, he introduced the first U.S. manufactured minivan. Perfect timing for the Baby Boomers once in awe of the Mustang and now in need of a vehicle that would safely fit their kids.

"I think it speaks reams about his leadership abilities and understanding the market. Those are two key factors. I mean if he wasn't a good leader and you couldn't rally the troops, then they weren't going to go any place. And, they probably would've folded. But, he had a vision," Hatch said.

Hatch added he respects Iacocca not just for his contributions to the auto industry or even because he was a car guy; but because even as a top auto executive, he stayed grounded.

"He could relate to people. That's pretty special," Hatch said.

