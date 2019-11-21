Legal hemp, CBD stir more farmers to grow unfamiliar crop

(11/21/19) - The legalization of industrial hemp in the U.S. has sparked interest from both traditional farmers and newbies.

The early stages are proving tricky. Producing the now-legal cousin of marijuana is labor-intensive. But up for grabs is a market that could grow more than five-fold globally by 2025 - driven by demand for CBD.

The compound doesn’t cause a high like that of marijuana. It’s hyped as a health product to reduce anxiety, treat pain and promote sleep.

Even before hemp was fully legalized federally, some states ran pilot programs under the 2014 farm bill. Last month, the U.S. government finalized an interim national regulatory framework that’s expected to pave the way for the crop’s widespread commercialization starting as early as 2020.

