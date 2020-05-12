Legal wrangling continues over whether Owosso barber can remain open

(5/12/2020) - Karl Manke is still cutting hair in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order eight days after he reopened his Owosso barbershop.

Court battles continue over whether Karl Manke can continue opening his Owosso barbershop while it is considered in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

A Shiawassee County judge ruled in Manke's favor on Monday by denying the state's request for a temporary restraining order that would have closed his shop immediately.

But the battle is far from over.

David Kallman, who is Manke's attorney, said the judge denied the restraining order for two reasons:

-- To hear from both sides in the matter.

-- He didn't view the restraining order as an emergency matter.

"Look, if they want to make their case in court, make their case," Kallman said. "Let's have a hearing and the judge can hear from everybody and then make a decision."

Kallman said the Michigan Attorney General's Office requested a second emergency hearing for the preliminary injunction against Manke after the judge denied their first request for a temporary restraining order.

"If the AG wants to file this new motion for preliminary injunction, file it, put a brief with it laying out their legal arguments for why they think they should win," Kallman said. "Then we need time to respond to that and do our research and based on what they're arguing."

Manke has received a warning and two tickets from the Owosso Police Department and a visit from Michigan State Police ordering Manke to close down in the eight days since the barbershop reopened.

Kallman said the issue now is squarely in the hands of the courts.

"There's two ways they're attacking him. One way is through this cease and desist order or claim that he violated the public health code. A second way is that they filed criminal charges against him, and he was served with documents last week alleging criminal misdemeanor violations," Kallman said.

Amid all of the legal squabbles, Manke has received a strong show of support. He said he's just trying to make a living.

"Whatever way it is, they're going to have to drag me and kicking and screaming out of this building," Manke said.

Kallman said the attorneys from both sides are scheduled to take part in a Zoom meeting with the judge on Wednesday outlining what the next steps are for how this case will be handled.