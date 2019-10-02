Two patients exposed to Legionella at Flushing nursing center

(10/2/2019) - Two patients at a Flushing nursing center have tested positive for legionella.

The discovery was made at the Heartland Health Care Center-Fostrian skilled nursing center.

According to a spokesperson, this does not affect the assisted living center.

Here's the full statement from HCR ManorCare:

"We were informed by the department of health that results for two patients tested positive for legionella. As part of our protocol we implemented plans to ensure everyone's safety. This included testing patients and water supply and in-servicing our staff. The center is working closely with local health authorities to ensure the bacteria is contained. Steps have been taken to curb the spread of the bacteria per the department of health specifications. We have treated and added a chlorination process. We are awaiting the results of the next tests.

Exposure to the Legionella bacteria doesn't automatically mean that the exposed person will become ill. We are taking precautions to ensure everyone's wellbeing.

The leadership of the center has met with staff and educated them about the bacteria. We are in the process of providing educational information to our patients and families.

Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our patients, their families and our staff. "

