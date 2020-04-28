Legislators balk at grouping Lapeer County with Metro Detroit on MI Safe Start map

(4/28/2020) - A group of Republican legislators are crying foul over a coronavirus recovery map that groups Lapeer and St. Clair counties with the Metro Detroit area.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration unveiled the MI Safe Start map breaking the state into eight geographic regions, which will be used to determine when some coronavirus restrictions can be removed.

The MI Safe Start plan, which is led by the new Michigan Economic Recovery Council, involves studying coronavirus data in the eight geographic regions to decide whether restrictions should be added or removed for nine different types of work.

Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties were included in the Detroit region with Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and three other Southeast Michigan counties.

Four Republican state representatives in Lapeer and St. Clair counties issued a statement Tuesday calling for their counties to be reclassified with other counties that have a much lower number of coronavirus cases.

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties have thousands of coronavirus cases apiece -- the most in Michigan by far -- while St. Clair County has just over 300 cases and Lapeer County has more than 150.

“The governor said she is going to be reliant on data as she reopens the economy – well, this is her chance to prove it,” said State Rep. Gary Howell of North Branch. “The COVID-19 data indicates Lapeer and Detroit are in significantly different circumstances.”

Republicans have been critical of Whitmer's orders closing certain parts of the economy and classifying certain businesses as non-essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The governor has been making too many decisions without input from the Legislature, and it’s hurting the people of Michigan who want to safely get back to work,” said State Rep. Pamela Hornberger of Chesterfield Township.