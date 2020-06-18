Legislature approves spending $880 million of Michigan's CARES Act funding

(6/18/2020) - The Michigan Legislature has approved spending $880 million in federal relief aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's more than a quarter of the $3 billion sent to the state government by Congress and President Donald Trump through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

The bill sets aside funding specifically for frontline workers, municipalities and child care providers. Funding provisions include:

-- $200 million for local communities across the state.

-- $125 million in day care subsidies to reduce child care costs for families.

-- $120 million to pay direct care workers an additional $2 an hour through September.

-- $100 million to provide hazard pay for local first responders.

-- $100 million in small business restart grants to help them reopen after coronavirus shutdowns with a priority on minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses.

-- $60 million in rental assistance and eviction diversion.

-- $25 million for water utility assistance

-- $25 million for devices, wireless hotspots, and connectivity for school children and their families.

-- $18 million for health and safety grants for schools.

-- $14 million for food banks and domestic violence shelters.

-- $10 million in MIOSHA grants for worker protections.

“By putting these federal funds to work now we are able to provide direct relief across Michigan to help families, keep workers safe, and support small businesses without waiting for further federal guidance," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is planning to sign the bill.

Republican State Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron, who is chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said the funding is important for Michigan to rebound after much of Michigan's economy was closed due to coroanvirus.

“We led the way providing help when COVID-19 first hit, and we continue to lead the way supporting Michigan workers and families today,” said Hernandez. “As we rebound and rebuild from COVID-19, this federal funding will help those affected by the pandemic in a variety of ways."