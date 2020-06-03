‘Let’s come together’: Police, pastors, community rally for unity at sheriff’s office

(6/3/2020) - Four days ago, Flint made history, as the police put down their batons and took off their helmets to walk with the people they serve and protect.

Since then, the community has only seen peaceful demonstrations calling for change in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Wednesday, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office invited other chiefs of police, area pastors and the community to share a message of unity.

“Our plea: let's come together for the common good of human,” Flint pastor Jeff Hawkins said. “And, let's make Flint the great thing that we talk about, that we desire, that we want others to be proud of and that we ourselves are proud of."

Unwilling to lose another African-American to police brutality, members of the Black Lives Matter movement asked for just that -- to be considered human, equal in the eyes of the police.

“We're looking to change systematics. We're changing structures, we're addressing structural racism, we're eliminating white supremacy. We're eliminating discrimination," said Dewaun Robinson, a member of the movement.

Flint Police Chief Phil Hart acknowledged work needs to be done. He spoke to the changes he's already making in training and vowed to hold his officers accountable.

"Policies are great. Policies have been in place and people violate policies. So what they need to know is from the top down, it will not be accepted,” Hart said.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton promised that what happened in Minneapolis won't be tolerated in Genesee County.

"I believe in justice for all and I always have. And, I always will believe in justice for all," Leyton said.

Robinson urged everyone at the rally to move forward in a positive manner.

"You want to keep this light? You want to be a model for the world? Do it now. Otherwise we don't get this opportunity ever again," he said.