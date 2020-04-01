Mail carriers worry about safety due to coronavirus pandemic

(4/1/2020) - Neither rain, nor sleet nor snow is enough to prevent letter carriers from delivering mail.

But there is now a new threat that could be life threatening.

"High anxiety. A lot of letter carriers are concerned for their own safety and the safety of their families," said National Association of Letter Carriers Genesee County President Mandy Hankins.

As president of the union in Genesee County, she represents more than 300 letter carriers who are worried about how to safely doing their job while the nation deals with a major health crisis in the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are running low on supplies. We don't have a lot of N95 masks available to us. The disinfectant supplies -- the Postal Service is trying to do it's best to get us what we need, but sources are running very low," she said.

Hankins said they have been trying to find supplies on their own.

"We are trying to provide masks that have been handmade by our own people, by retirees, by people in the community. A lot of people are donating hand sanitizers and stuff," Hankins said.

The millions of customers now at home during delivery hours is another unexpected challenge in keeping letter carriers healthy.

"We want our customers safe, so we are asking if everybody can do the social distancing and not come up to your letter carrier, the letter carrier will put your mail or parcel on the porch," Hankins said. "Please don't come out and try to take it away from them. We are also trying to do the best we can out there and stay safe ourselves."