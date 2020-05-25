Lexi Simon remembered as "such a light" in Lake Fenton community following deadly watercraft accident

(05/25/20) - The small Lake Fenton community remembered one of their own Monday night during a vigil at Lake Fenton High School.

Friends and classmates, teachers and loved ones were determined to light up the night sky to show just how bright of a light Lexi Simon was in their lives.

"When she comes in you just are happy. It's impossible not to be happy when you're around Lexi. She has the best smile," said Andrea Brigitha.

Brigitha teaches digital video and TV production at LFHS. Lexi was one of her students.

"She literally is every teacher's dream. She really enjoyed digital media. She enjoyed putting videos together. She loved to make videos for her family and friends," Brigitha said.

RELATED: 17-year-old Lexi Simon killed in Lake Fenton personal watercraft accident

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old was driving a personal watercraft when she was accidentally hit from behind by a second watercraft that was driven by her boyfriend. Witnesses say Simon slowed down because someone had fallen off of a tube. Her boyfriend immediately jumped in to save her but, sadly, she passed away from severe injuries Sunday night.

"There's not a person that met Lexi that does not like Lexi," Brigitha said.

Those who love her comforted each other and held on to one another during the vigil. Simon was a part of the class of 2021. Her classmates and teachers have made glowing tributes and left heartfelt remarks on social media. During this vigil it's even more apparent that the world has lost a sweet and kind soul.

"She was such a light in our community, in our school. I think that is what people will remember most about her, is her kind nature and what an amazing kid she was," Brigitha said.

