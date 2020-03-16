Libraries and government buildings close in Genesee and Saginaw counties

(3/16/2020) - Libraries and government facilities are closing in Genesee and Saginaw counties as officials continue working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All Genesee County buildings will be closed from Tuesday through April 5 while all Saginaw County buildings will be closed from Monday through April 6.

Essential government functions including public safety and home delivery of meals will continue in both counties. Various other departments in both counties are making plans to continue limited operations.

“Genesee County has a duty to protect our residents and staff, putting the public in continued close contact with each other, as a result of the design of our older buildings, goes contrary to all guidance being given by national, state and local health authorities,” said Genesee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Martin Cousineau.

Genesee County Treasurer Deb Cherry said no residents owing past due property taxes will be subject to foreclosure this year if they are facing a hardship caused by COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

"I want everyone in Genesee County to focus their attention on staying healthy and preventing the spread of this virus, not on whether or not they could lose their home," said Cherry. "Preventing foreclosure and keeping families in their home has always been my priority, but this year it is important that extraordinary measures be implemented."

She and other county treasurers in Michigan are petitioning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to extend the foreclosure deadline for 2017 property taxes out to May 13. Payment plans are available by calling 810 257-3054.

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled. Other Saginaw County employees will continue working as normal during the building closures.

Both the Public Libraries of Saginaw County and Genesee District Library have closed all branches effective immediately.

In Saginaw County, telephone reference services, mobile print pickup, tax forms and curbside pick-up of materials will be offered at Hoyt Library, 505 Janes Ave. in Saginaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 989-755-0904 for more information on using the services.

In Genesee County, libraries are offering free WiFi service in their parking lots. A variety of online programs and services will remain available for the public at thegdl.org.

Anyone with library materials can keep them without fines during the closures. Drop boxes will remain available to return materials, but accounts will not show the items were returned on time.