Libraries preparing for for Harry Potter version of Pokemon Go

(06/24/2019) - The creators of Pokémon Go are at it again.

This time taking on the wizarding world with the new augmented reality mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Just like Pokémon Go, local libraries are embracing the opportunities that come with it.

"It’s a game you play but you have to go to physical places to kind of do things in the game,” said Ryan Tackabury, digital services librarian for the Genesee District Library. “And one of those places tends to be libraries."

The game was launched by Warner Brothers and Niantic on Friday and just in the first day alone, brought in $300,000.

At Tackabury says they are hoping, like Pokémon GO, it brings in some new faces.

"It's neat because you have to go to these places to do those things and so people might be coming into the library who might not otherwise or maybe they already do and it's another extra reason to stop by and visit their library," said Tackabury.

He’s hoping if people love the game it might make them reread the Harry Potter books, or pick them up for the first time.

"Maybe who have never read Harry Potter before will try out this game if they liked Pokémon like that and maybe they'll be inclined to check out the books too," said Tackabury.

The library already has several Harry Potter themed events coming up this summer.

Tackabury says they may include even more due to the release of the game.

"I plan to do some little events here and they'll be on our website,” said Tackabury. “It will have a list of all of our different library branches and what they are in the game and also different dates for different events where you can come here and meet some people who want to come to play the game and maybe make some new friends."