License revoked for in-home Saginaw adult foster care provider

(2/10/2020) - A Saginaw woman is prohibited from offering in-home adult foster care after state regulators suspended her license last week with plans to permanently revoke it.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says Barbara Mitchell failed to provide adequate care and supervision for her small group home at 1619 Janes Street in Saginaw.

State regulators inspected the facility after receiving a complaint on Feb. 5. They allegedly found violations of Michigan's Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act and other administrative rules.

Authorities say Mitchell did not have direct care staff on duty at all times, didn't conduct criminal background checks before hiring employees and didn't have staff members tested for tuberculosis before hiring them.

The state suspended Mitchell's license from operating the Janes Street group home on Friday pending further proceedings to revoke her license permanently.

She no longer is allowed to care for disabled adults and must notify guardians of adults under her care of the order.