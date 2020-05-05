Licensed counselor explains psychology behind social unrest

(05/05/2020) -- Going a little stir crazy during a stay at home order in the midst of a global pandemic, most would agree makes sense. But incidents like what happened at a Flint Family Dollar and Holly Dollar tree are anything but.

"Sometimes people don't follow the rules," said licensed counselor Shuntai Hill.

Hill said there are two reasons people choose to behave the way they do.

"They're not stable mentally or because sometimes people feel entitled to where they feel like they don't have to follow the rules," she said.

Let's tackle with what's going on in the brain first. Maintaining mental health is huge right now, which is why people need to look out for each other.

"It's important to have some type of social connection to others, and you're not isolating by yourself, because then you get out in public and these things are repressed and you behave badly."

Next up is following the rules. Hill said it's no secret people like to rebel and be in control of their situation. Problems arise when that control is pried away from the person.

"Controlling what you can control can sometimes be detrimental, because if you're not stable and you have anger issues, you controlling a situation can result in someone getting hurt."

Shuntai Hill is a licensed counselor with Re-Connect My Life counseling in Flint Township.