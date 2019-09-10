Life coach advice: How to keep a positive mindset in the classroom

(09/10/19) - By now, families with school-aged children are all settling into the routine across mid-Michigan and beyond.

Staying positive at home is one thing, but what about in the classroom?

Saginaw-based life coach Becky Barror joined us during our noon newscast on Tuesday to share her advice for both students and parents on how to avoid negative influences and thrive.

At a glance she says:

- Stay positive

- Focus on strengths and talents

- Avoid comparison

- Know that failing is OK/normal

- Remember, it's about more than the letter grade

