Lifesaving message about breast cancer from Genesee County woman

(10/17/19) - There is nothing like the bond between a mother and daughter.

Mallory Hazard and Yvonne Richards

Growing up, Mallory Hazard of Davison remembered watching her mom, Yvonne Richards, become a successful interior designer in Genesee County.

"She was roughly 30 some odd years older than me and could run circles around me," said Hazard.

At sports games, Richards was the loudest parent in the gym or on the field.

Hazard said, "We always laughed and joked with our mom. 'Do you know what you're yelling at the refs about?' Because she didn't grow up playing sports."

When Hazard was 14, her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The teenager struggled while watching her mom fight the disease.

"Her hair is falling out, and she can barely get off of the couch... That's your mom. You feel helpless. You don't know what to do."

Richards fought her breast cancer and won.

The next fifteen years in remission included big family milestones like Hazard's engagement in December 2014.

But a few months later, Hazard noticed her mom was struggling.

"We sat down and I said, 'Mom, what's going on? Something is just not right.' "

Richards told Hazard she had horrible pain in her feet.

Hazard said a month later, it had become unbearable.

"I strongly encouraged her to go to the doctor. And by strongly encouraged, I mean I picked her up and said, 'We're going now.' "

The family had no idea what was causing Richards' pain.

"Her doctor immediately sent her for bloodwork and scans. That was a Thursday. Four days later she passed away," said Hazard.

Richards' breast cancer had returned and spread all over her body.

She had gone into cardiac arrest.

Hazard learned a devastating lesson and said it was crucial for all of us to listen to our bodies.

"If you have a loved one that says, 'I don't need to go to the doctor, it's fine,' be that support system for them. Encourage them. Just go have someone check it out."

Hazard said she now understood the power of a mother's bond with her children after becoming one herself this year.

"It's a love you never knew that you were missing."

At a recent breast cancer walk, she had no doubt Richards was smiling down on little Liam.

"My husband noticed my son looking straight up- for a seven-month-old-what seemed to be a long time. And he said, 'Do you think he's looking at your mom?' And I said, 'I do.' "

Hazard has worked for Elga Credit Union for close to 15 years.

She was a big part of its October fundraising campaign with the American Cancer Society.

Donations of any amount could be dropped off at Elga branches through the end of the month.