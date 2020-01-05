Light accumulating snowfall on the way to Mid-Michigan

(1/5/2020) - A round of light accumulating snowfall is expected to happen in Mid-Michigan on Sunday which could bring slick roadways to the area.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties from 2 p.m Sunday until 7 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Iosco and Ogemaw counties from 1 p.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday.

This quick-moving storm system will arrive in Michigan Sunday morning and will bring snow to the area by late morning and early afternoon. This snow is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and eventually come to an end during the evening.

The snow is expected to come down a pretty good clip as it moves through Mid-Michigan, which will likely bring reduced visibility on the roads.

With temperatures expected to be in the 30s, this snow could mix in with a little bit of drizzle, especially further south near the I-69 corridor.

As for accumulations, the heaviest totals will be to the north in the Thumb and across northern lower Michigan. Current forecast has 1-2 inches expected for the Thumb and for along and north of the M-20/US-10 corridors. A few spots could approach 3 inches across the north. Further south, a dusting to an inch is expected.

Overnight, the snow will come to an end and winds will pick up. Expect sustained winds from the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Stay with the ABC 12 Weather Team as this system moves through Mid-Michigan.