Lightening strike starts fire at Gaines Township home

(06/01/19)- Lightening hits home, starts fire in Gaines Township Saturday afternoon.

Multiple departments responded to the call just before 2PM.

When firefighters arrived, they found the second story of the home nearly gone.

Crews had trouble containing the fire due to the windy conditions.

"Lightning had hit the house. We put out multiple alarms to Departments in Genesee and Shiawasee counties because of wind. The backside opened up the roof, the wind was blowing in, and pushed the fire through the top half of the home. It's going to be really tedious now with the wind, putting out the hot spots because of all the angles in the home, but pretty much the fire is out now just except for mop up." said Gaines Township Police Chief, Mark Schmitzer.

The homeowner and his teenage daughter were at home at the time of the fire, but neither was injured.

