Lights out? Flint offers multiple ways to report dead streetlights

(6/28/2019) - The City of Flint has 11,825 streetlights; but, many of their bulbs have burned out.

Since Consumers Energy owns the lights, the City said it's their job to fix them. So, the Department of Planning and Development is working to connect the community to repair crews.

"We've created some processes and put some systems in place, including the street light outage reporting form, including the way we track where the lights are and are able to report it to Consumers," Director, Suzanne Wilcox said. "Sp that there's a grid that actually identifies where this particular light that you're reporting is."

Wilcox explained there are three ways to report your street light is out -- go online, call or email her team or request a streetlight map to report multiple outages.

"It's a safety issue if your street is dark, you know, there's obviously -- it's potentially a spot for crime to occur, it's safety for just driving conditions, generally," she explained.

Wilcox said the process of replacing the bulb used to take a few months, but it's now being completed in just days.

She added one of Consumers' goals is to switch the old mercury vapor and high pressure sodium bulbs to LED, which burn brighter and whiter.

"There has not been a tremendous amount of savings, but we continue to do that," she said.

Wilcox said the costs for both operating and repairing the lights is covered by a street-lighting assessment conducted by the emergency manager in 2012.

