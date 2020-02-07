Linden Community Schools seeking $55 million bond in May

(2/7/2020) - A $55 million proposal to renovate and expand nearly all Linden Community Schools buildings will go before voters this spring.

The district is seeking a bond proposal on the May 5 ballot. The funding would pay for significant building improvements:

-- New media center for Linden Elementary School and expanding the media center at Linden High School.

-- New secure entrances added to Central, Hyatt and Linden elementary schools, along with Linden Middle and High schools.

-- Moving the Early Childhood Center from Argentine to a new home at Hyatt Elementary School.

-- Building a new multipurpose center between Linden Middle and High schools.

-- Adding space for robotics and STEM programs.

The bond proposal comes after the district completed a facility study with architects in early 2019. A special facility needs committee reviewed the study and conducted surveys while developing the plans.

“The facility assessment process led to a bond proposal that will affect every classroom and instructional space in the Linden Community Schools,” said Superintendent Russell Ciesielski.

He said the projects will set up the district and students to succeed with the latest developments in education methods and learning environments.

“The proposal also will position us for the future," Ciesielski said. "We expect that a successful bond election will positively impact our students and other members of the community now and well into the 21st Century.”

School Board President Scott Maker hopes the Linden community's long-standing support for schools will continue at the polls on May 5.

“Our residents understand that a successful election will have a positive impact on student achievement, homeowner property values, and the Linden community’s enviable reputation,” he said.

The district has developed a special website to provide information about the bond request and the projects it would pay for. Residents are invited to contact Ciesielski at 810-591-0983 or rciesiel@lindenschools.org for more information.