Linden care facility proud of maintaining coronavirus-free environment

(04/17/20) - After Genesee County Health Director John McKellar confirmed to ABC12 that all home care facilities in the county had at least one positive case of coronavirus, it caused a panic for families with loved ones at these facilities.

“By sending that out collectively and saying we all had COVID cases…I know that I spoke with Rodney Roberson of Caretel Inns today, and he said his families were absolutely panicked," said Kerri Messer, Administrator of Argentine Care Center in Linden.

ABC12's Ann Pierret asked, "Is it safe to say there's at least one case at every single facility in the county," during an interview with McKellar Thursday.

McKellar replied, "I would say that is true. Yes."

Since the airing of the story, ABC12 has received messages from at least three workers at separate care facilities in the county who stated there were no positive cases identified at their respective facilities.

"We're very fortunate and lucky," Messer said.

In the midst of a deadly pandemic that is especially harmful to the elderly, Messer says they have found a way to keep its 50 residents and nearly 90 staff members coronavirus-free.

Keeping everyone healthy is helped by good habits and adapting to the times. That means social distancing and washing hands more frequently.

"They have to eat in their rooms," she said. "Activities are done in their rooms. The families need to know that the residents are okay."

"We use face masks when we're out in units. We practice social distancing," said Evan Lapinski, Director of Nursing at Argentine Care Center.

Keeping the residents healthy means keeping the staff healthy as well. They're screened before starting a shift.

"I have a dedicated and loyal staff. They are very conscious of COVID-19. They love our residents," Messer said.

Lapinski says the key is being vigilant and diligent.

"The residents temperatures are taken anywhere from two to four times per day. The staff members temperatures are taken two to four times per day. We do the screening tool prior to their shift," Lapinski said. "We're looking for any spikes for a fever. We're looking for coughs. We're looking for sneezing. We're looking for sore throats. We're looking for respiratory distress."

According to the state’s website, facilities like Argentine self-report its bed status, amount of PPE and whether they have COVID-19 cases to the state daily. Messer says they would only report to the county if there was a positive COVID-19 case. In the few instances when employees may have been exposed to COVID-19 away from work, or had a fever before coming in, she says they play it safe and tell those workers to stay home. She says the employees are also good about calling off if they're sick.

ABC12 called several home care facilities to verify if they had any positive COVID-19 cases. By Friday evening we were able to independently verify that one, Argentine Care Center, does not have any positive cases for employees or residents. We are waiting to hear back from the rest.

ABC12 also reached out to the Genesee County Health Department multiple times Friday beginning at 10 a.m. By late Friday evening, our questions have yet to be answered.

Stay connected with ABC12 as we learn more about the status of care facilities throughout the pandemic.